Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.79.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Digi International stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.25 million, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.
Digi International Company Profile
Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.