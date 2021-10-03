Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Digi International stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. Digi International has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.25 million, a P/E ratio of 66.63, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.75.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Digi International had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Digi International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

