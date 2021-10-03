Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $168.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total value of $3,751,548.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.64.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

