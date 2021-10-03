DigitalBits (XDB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 21.4% against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000831 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $310.35 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00368277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006153 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.51 or 0.00864436 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

