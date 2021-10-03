Digitex City (DGTX) Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

