Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

NYSE:DDS opened at $175.58 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $217.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.56.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.30%.

About Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

