Dimecoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.42 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $154.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.09 or 0.00146253 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

