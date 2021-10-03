Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 44,890 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,890 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of PACCAR worth $297,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $79.45 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $78.48 and a one year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.10.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

