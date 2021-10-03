Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.35% of Quanta Services worth $296,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $499,960,000 after buying an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,134,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,937,000 after acquiring an additional 72,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370,762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,526,000 after purchasing an additional 269,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR opened at $116.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average is $96.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $119.70.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

