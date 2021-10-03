Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,041,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,837 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.60% of Essex Property Trust worth $312,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,199,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 595,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,608,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock worth $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $326.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $324.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.89. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

