Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,703 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.72% of Eastman Chemical worth $272,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,061,000 after acquiring an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 37,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.54.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $74.84 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

