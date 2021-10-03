Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $273.37 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,511,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,475 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.81% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $273,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after purchasing an additional 262,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,244,000 after buying an additional 237,540 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,827,000 after buying an additional 184,159 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,499,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,655,000 after buying an additional 155,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $60.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day moving average of $61.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

