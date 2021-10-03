Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $320.52 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565,001 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,479 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.67% of eBay worth $320,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its 200 day moving average is $66.67. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.