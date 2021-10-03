DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.51.

DRTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw acquired 3,657,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $14,595,220.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,912,756 shares of company stock worth $24,358,212. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after acquiring an additional 226,444 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRTT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.83. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 26.13% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. On average, analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.