district0x (DNT) Price Up 8.2% This Week

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. district0x has a total market cap of $97.17 million and approximately $12.92 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, district0x has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One district0x coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,719.58 or 0.45086086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00057435 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.97 or 0.00280175 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00118896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About district0x

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.