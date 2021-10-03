DistX Reaches Market Cap of $12,925.26 (DISTX)

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, DistX has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. One DistX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $12,925.26 and $13,774.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00066411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00104146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.11 or 0.00143426 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,869.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.96 or 0.07112601 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

DistX Coin Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . DistX’s official website is www.distx.io

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

