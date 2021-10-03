dKargo (DKA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.58 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One dKargo coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000287 BTC on major exchanges. dKargo has a total market capitalization of $140.37 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html . The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

