DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Update

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLHC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,048. DLH has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $13.72. The company has a market capitalization of $151.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. DLH had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $61.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

DLHC has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of technology enabled business process outsourcing program management solutions and public health research and analytics. It mainly focuses to improve and better deploy large-scale federal health and human service initiatives. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

