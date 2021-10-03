DMScript (DMST) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 96% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, DMScript has traded 135.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $674,774.48 and approximately $7,338.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DMScript alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00066769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.65 or 0.00144577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,091.44 or 0.99829505 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.41 or 0.07098105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002568 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DMScript Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMScript and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.