Dock (DOCK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.79 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, Dock has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a market cap of $62.79 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0863 or 0.00000180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,485.26 or 0.44847606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00362376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00241942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.36 or 0.00117653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 861,488,759 coins and its circulating supply is 727,239,005 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.