Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $170.77 or 0.00355276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006129 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000839 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 131,542,299,403 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

