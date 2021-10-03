Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,779,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after purchasing an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,578,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,635,000 after buying an additional 697,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,171,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $97.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

