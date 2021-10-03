Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.93% of Dollar Tree worth $676,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,181,000 after buying an additional 118,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $301,779,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after buying an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $2.26 on Friday, reaching $97.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,063,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,959. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

