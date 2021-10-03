Donut Price Hits $0.0077 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Donut has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Donut has a market cap of $932,227.77 and approximately $29,724.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00065852 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00103984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00143268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,914.69 or 0.99682502 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,424.79 or 0.07124986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002541 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

