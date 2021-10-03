DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 822.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of DoorDash worth $36,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.15.

In other news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.16, for a total transaction of $770,724.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.02, for a total value of $218,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,066,780 shares of company stock worth $2,190,538,225 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.94 billion and a PE ratio of -27.60. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

