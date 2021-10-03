Dora Factory Price Reaches $6.36 (DORA)

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Dora Factory has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00013234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $15.56 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.60 or 0.42642863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00254061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Dora Factory Coin Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,833 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

