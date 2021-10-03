Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Short Interest Up 63.7% in September

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover Motorsports by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 101,751 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 37.0% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 701,749 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Dover Motorsports by 14.1% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,362,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover Motorsports during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVD stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,906. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $87.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dover Motorsports has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $2.80.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 23.65%.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

