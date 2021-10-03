DoYourTip (DYT) Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, DoYourTip has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $620,506.07 and $14,365.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.01 or 0.00667371 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001119 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.83 or 0.01021517 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

