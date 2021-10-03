DragonVein Hits Market Capitalization of $4.12 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. DragonVein has a market cap of $4.12 million and $142,273.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,060.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.78 or 0.01181391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $216.22 or 0.00449888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.54 or 0.00300742 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00047465 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003559 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

