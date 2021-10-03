Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Short Interest Update

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dream Impact Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS DDHRF remained flat at $$5.41 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Impact Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Impact Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.