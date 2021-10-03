DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Up 72.8% in September

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 72.8% from the August 31st total of 787,200 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of DSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get DSP Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSPG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,529. DSP Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.36, a PEG ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.98.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for DSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.