DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00028258 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007426 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

