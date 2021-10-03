Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.01 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00104540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00145709 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,842.56 or 0.99682228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.84 or 0.07017059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

