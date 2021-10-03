Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 88.0% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DUNE opened at $9.85 on Friday. Dune Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DUNE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dune Acquisition by 958.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $215,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

