DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 41.5% from the August 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE KTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.89. 46,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,554. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTF. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 212,787 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 67.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 10.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

