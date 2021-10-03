Dynamic Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.90 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $33.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dynamic has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

