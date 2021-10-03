Dynamite (DYNMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $96,684.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $175,395.58 and approximately $96,684.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.81 or 0.00650512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001105 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.32 or 0.01008333 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

