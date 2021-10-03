Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,904 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.65% of Eagle Materials worth $38,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $134.81 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.88 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.52.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

