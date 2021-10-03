Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,565 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $1,481,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter worth $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of EBC opened at $20.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of 35.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.