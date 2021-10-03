Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Short Interest Up 88.8% in September

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the August 31st total of 103,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000.

NYSEAMERICAN EVV opened at $13.23 on Friday. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $13.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

