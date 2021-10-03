ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Down 44.4% in September

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the August 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 818,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ECMOHO as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOHO stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 392,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,276. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.99. ECMOHO has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

