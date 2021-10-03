Edgeless Market Cap Reaches $693,848.16 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Edgeless coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $693,848.16 and $823.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,466.64 or 0.44576226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00057171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.21 or 0.00280765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00118120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.