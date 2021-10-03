Edgeware Market Capitalization Reaches $56.06 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $56.06 million and $1.16 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 19,714.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,020.66 or 0.45087315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057261 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.67 or 0.00261412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.87 or 0.00118489 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,455,817,384 coins and its circulating supply is 5,821,862,470 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

