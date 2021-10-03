Efinity Token (EFI) Price Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Efinity Token has a market cap of $47.89 million and approximately $5.26 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001823 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.95 or 0.44703358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00276937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00118412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

