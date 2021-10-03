eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will announce $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. eGain reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 million. eGain had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 8.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $340,000. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in eGain by 63.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

EGAN traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 123,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,311. eGain has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $335.55 million, a PE ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.35.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

