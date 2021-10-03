Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0413 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $55,720.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.00355073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000907 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,031,534 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

