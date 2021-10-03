Electrify.Asia Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,726.00 (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a total market capitalization of $574,216.87 and approximately $2,726.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,511.59 or 0.44635842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.01 or 0.00286363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.75 or 0.00117749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

