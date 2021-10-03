Elrond (EGLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $160.11 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Elrond has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $4.84 billion and $160.11 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $247.53 or 0.00516418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Elrond

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,504,705 coins and its circulating supply is 19,535,388 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

