Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Up 75.8% in September

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,500 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the August 31st total of 480,500 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ELYS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 5.16. Elys Game Technology has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth $384,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price target on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

