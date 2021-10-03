Elysian (ELY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $134,046.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $234,034.62 and $134,046.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,714.01 or 0.43354868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00288546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00115904 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian is a coin. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

