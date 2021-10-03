Emercoin (EMC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.17 Million

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $31,048.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,131,794 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

